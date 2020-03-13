UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Next Week's London Brexit Talks Cancelled Over Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

Next week's London Brexit talks cancelled over virus

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Brexit trade talks scheduled to be held in London next week have been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, a joint EU-UK statement said.

"Given the latest COVID-19 developments, EU and UK negotiators have today jointly decided not to hold next week's round of negotiations in London," the statement said.

"Both sides are currently exploring alternative ways to continue discussions, including if possible the use of videoconferences," it added.

The talks were set to be held in the British capital from March 18-20.

Around 100 European negotiators were due to travel to the United Kingdom from next Tuesday, where 590 cases of coronavirus were officially registered.

But according to the UK government, the number of infected people is probably between 5,000 and 10,000.

More than 20,000 people have been infected in Europe with the new coronavirus and 930 have died.

Following the first round of negotiations in early March, the UK and the EU acknowledged major differences of opinion.

Meanwhile, the European Commission, the EU's vast executive arm, ordered non-essential staff to work from home starting on Monday.

"As much as it can affect our daily life, it is necessary to follow the experts' advice and apply social distancing measures at work," commission head Ursula von der Leyen said in a note to staff.

"As of Monday, all colleagues in non-critical functions will have to telework," she added.

The situation was made more pressing after the European Schools in Brussels, where EU officials and diplomats send their children, closed until the end of the month, according to a letter sent to parents.

Related Topics

Europe Died Brussels London United Kingdom Brexit March All From Government Allied Rental Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE General Authority of Sports suspends activitie ..

36 minutes ago

Three more people recover from coronavirus in UAE

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders send condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

2 hours ago

Exports through Abu Dhabi ports up 7.7 pct to AED ..

2 hours ago

ATP-WTA Miami Open called off by local officials

23 minutes ago

Heat stress may affect over 1.2 b people annually ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.