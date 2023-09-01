Open Menu

Next World Forum 2023 Ends, Concluding 'Gamers8: The Land Of Heroes'

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 12:40 PM

RIYADH, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :The Next World Forum concluded its second edition this evening, ending the eight-week-long Gamers8: The Land of Heroes, the world's largest gaming and esports event that began July 6.

The last day of the forum included a session entitled: "Power Play Chat: A Conversation between Changemakers," which saw the participation of HRH Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan and multinational technology company Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan. The Next World Forum for gaming and esports has provided a wide-ranging platform for business growth and development, said Turki Alfawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation. Such development enhances the goals of the federation in turning the Kingdom into a global hub for gaming and esports amid the exceptionally swift growth of this sector, which sees significant and constant changes, Alfawzan noted.

He added that the Next World Forum gathering also offers the opportunity for presenting many ideas, meaningful discussions, and exceptional job opportunities.

As the CEO of the federation, Alfawzan said that such effort is only a beginning. Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation in Riyadh at Boulevard Riyadh City, the event offered the audience an exceptional experience that blended sports, entertainment, and education with elite players competing in a series of professional tournaments in the most popular esports with a prize pool exceeding US$45 million.

The event also featured musical performances by top Arab and international artists, community competitions in esports, educational programs, and entertaining activities suitable for all age groups.

