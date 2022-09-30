UrduPoint.com

Neymar Backs Bolsonaro In Brazil Vote

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Neymar backs Bolsonaro in Brazil vote

Rio de Janeiro, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro got a celebrity endorsement Thursday for his re-election bid from football superstar Neymar, who posted a video on TikTok of himself dancing to a pro-Bolsonaro campaign song.

Grinning, the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil striker, arguably Brazil's most famous celebrity, flashed the number 22 -- Bolsonaro's candidate number -- with his fingers as he rocked out to the electronic dance jingle, three days from the far-right incumbent's election showdown against leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

"Vote, vote, and press 'confirm' for 22, that's Bolsonaro," goes the song, a reference to Brazil's electronic voting machines -- which the president alleges, without evidence, are plagued by fraud.

Bolsonaro wasted no time retweeting the Neymar seal of approval.

Neymar, 30, had previously stayed out of the fray for Sunday's polarizing election, in which Lula leads in opinion polls.

But he sent a video message to Bolsonaro Wednesday after the president visited the footballer's charitable children's foundation.

"Hello, President Bolsonaro... I wanted to thank you for your illustrious visit," he said on Instagram after Bolsonaro visited the Neymar Jr. Institute, a non-profit organization the football star founded in 2014.

It runs educational, cultural and sports programs for 3,000 underprivileged children.

Bolsonaro backers have adopted the yellow-and-green jersey of Brazil's national team as a symbol of support for the president, along with the Brazilian flag.

Both men are vocal about their Christianity.

Related Topics

Election Football Sports Vote Visit Brazil Sunday Christian From PSG Instagram

Recent Stories

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about flood ..

Prime Minister apprises President Sisi about floods' devastation

2 hours ago
 Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Stude ..

Six US States File Suit to Challenge Biden's Student Debt Relief

2 hours ago
 Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBB ..

Dr Hakim Ali Abro assumes charge of Acting VC SMBBMU

2 hours ago
 Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of ..

Hurricane wreaks havoc on Florida, Biden warns of death toll

3 hours ago
 Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 othe ..

Court awards death penalty to man; convicts 7 others in murder case

3 hours ago
 Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage A ..

Putin Shares With Erdogan Assessment of Sabotage Against Nord Stream - Kremlin

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.