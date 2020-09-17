Neymar banned two matches as league opens racism probe

Paris, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Neymar received a two-match ban Wednesday for his red card against Marseille as the French league announced it would open an investigation into accusations of racism by the Brazil forward against Alvaro Gonzalez.

Angel Di Maria will also be summoned to the league's next disciplinary commission meeting on September 23 over claims he spat at Marseille defender Gonzalez during PSG's 1-0 loss which ended with a mass brawl and five players sent off.