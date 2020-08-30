Neymar, longtime sponsor Nike part ways

(@FahadShabbir)

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Nike said Sunday it had parted ways with Neymar, ending one of its most high-profile sponsorship deals a decade and a half after signing the star striker as a 13-year-old prodigy.

"I can confirm Neymar is no longer a Nike athlete," a spokesman for the US sportswear giant, Josh Benedek, said in an email to AFP, without giving further details.

Media reports said the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil talisman was in talks with Nike's German rivals Puma.