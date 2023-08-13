Open Menu

Neymar 'probably Leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: Source

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Neymar 'probably leaving' Paris Saint-Germain: source

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :Neymar is "probably leaving" Paris Saint-Germain, with an offer from Saudi Arabia said to be on the table, a source close to the negotiations told AFP on Sunday.

The Brazil international joined the French champions for a record 220 million Euros ($241m) from Barcelona in 2017.

But the 31-year-old forward was missing from PSG's season-opener on Saturday, and "no longer figures in the club or manager's plans", the source stated.

The official line on the Brazilian striker's absence from the goalless draw with Lorient was that he was suffering from a "viral syndrome".

The source suggested Neymar was in talks with a club from the cash-rich Saudi Pro League "who will then have to reach agreement with PSG".

French sports daily L'Equipe reported that Al-Hilal is the club that has made the offer for the 31-year-old.

Last month Al-Hilal made a 300-million-euro ($328 million) bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe, though the striker reportedly refused to meet with officials from the club.

Neymar underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, returning to join PSG on their pre-season tour of Asia.

