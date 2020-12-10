UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neymar Scores Hat-trick As PSG Win Game Suspended After Racism Walkout

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 01:10 AM

Neymar scores hat-trick as PSG win game suspended after racism walkout

Paris, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Neymar scored a stunning hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday when their Champions League match restarted a day after being suspended in an unprecedented walkout over a racism row.

Both sets of players and the match officials took a knee on the pitch before resuming the match which had been halted in the 14th minute on Tuesday amid accusations the Romanian fourth official had used a racist term to describe Basaksehir's Cameroonian assistant coach, Pierre Webo.

Neymar, who took to Instagram in the wake of the incidents to post the message "BLACK LIVES MATTER", joined other players in sporting a t-shirt with the slogan "No To Racism" during the warm-up at the Parc des Princes.

When the game got going again, the world's most expensive player was clearly in the mood and he put PSG in front within seven minutes of the restart with a stunning turn and nutmeg followed by a curling strike into the top corner.

The French club had already been guaranteed qualification for the last 16 after Manchester United's 3-2 defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany on Tuesday, but they still needed to win this game to finish on top of Champions League Group H.

Kylian Mbappe set up Neymar to make it 2-0, and the Brazilian then won a penalty which was converted by Mbappe for the third goal just before half-time.

It was Mbappe's 20th Champions League goal, but his first in 10 matches in the competition since December last year.

Neymar completed his hat-trick with another tremendous hit after a one-two with Angel di Maria at the start of the second half, and Mbappe got PSG's fifth into an open goal after Mehmet Topal had scored for Basaksehir.

The Turkish side finish bottom of the group.

Related Topics

World Germany Leipzig Istanbul Pierre Manchester United December Post Top PSG Coach Instagram

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

7 seconds ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

45 minutes ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

1 hour ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

1 hour ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

1 hour ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.