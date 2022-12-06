Neymar starts for Brazil in World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea

(@FahadShabbir)

Doha, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Neymar makes his return to Brazil's starting line-up for Monday's World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea.

The world's most expensive footballer is back for the game at Doha's Stadium 974 after missing Brazil's last two matches with an ankle sprain he suffered in their opening 2-0 win over Serbia.

Neymar needs just two more goals to equal Pele's all-time record tally of 77 for Brazil.

Full-back Danilo also comes back in following injury as Tite makes 10 changes to his team after rotating his squad for Friday's 1-0 defeat by Cameroon, which came after they had already wrapped up qualification for the knockout phase.

Eder Militao is the only player to keep his place but the Real Madrid defender is expected to start at right-back as captain Thiago Silva and Marquinhos return at the heart of the back four.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento makes two changes as he welcomes back Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae, who missed the last-gasp 2-1 victory over Portugal that took them through.

Wolves forward Hwang Hee-chan is also rewarded with a start, having come on to score the winner in that game.

Kwon Kyung-won and Lee Kang-in are the players who make way.

The winners will progress to a quarter-final on Friday against Croatia, who earlier defeated Japan on penalties after a 1-1 draw at the end of extra time.

Starting line-ups: Brazil (4-2-3-1) Alisson Becker; Eder Militao, Thiago Silva (capt), Marquinhos, Danilo; Lucas Paqueta, Casemiro; Raphinha, Neymar, Vinicius Junior; Richarlison Coach: Tite (BRA) South Korea (4-2-3-1) Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Min-jae, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-young, Hwang In-beom; Hwang Hee-chan, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min (capt); Cho Gue-sung Coach: Paulo Bento (POR) Referee: Clement Turpin (FRA)