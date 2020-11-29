UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NFL 49ers Hit With Contact Sports Ban In Home County

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:40 AM

NFL 49ers hit with contact sports ban in home county

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :The NFL's San Francisco 49ers were sent scrambling to find a new home Saturday when California's Santa Clara County enacted a contact sports ban lasting until at least December 21.

County officials made the move among many to combat the spread of Covid-19, which hit record levels of 760 new cases and 239 hospitalizations on Saturday, both one-day records since the pandemic outbreak began in March.

Officials want to ensure adequate hospital capacity for the community.

But the restrictions will force the 49ers (4-6), who play Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams, to make changes in their plans, with San Francisco home games scheduled at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on December 7 against Buffalo and December 13 against Washington.

"We are aware of the Santa Clara County Public Health Department's emergency directive," the 49ers said in a statement.

"We are working with the NFL and our partners on operational plans and will share details as they are confirmed." Under the rules that begin Monday, all recreational activities involving physical contact are temporarily prohibited, which would include 49ers practice sessions and games.

People re-entering the county from more than 150 miles (90km) are being required to quarantine for 14 days and outdoor gatherings are limited to 100 people.

"I am gravely concerned by the continuing surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations," said Santa Clara County health officer Dr. Sara Cody.

"The number of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 in our county has doubled in just the past couple of weeks, and we are at risk of exceeding our hospital capacity very soon if current trends continue."

Related Topics

Sports Washington San Francisco Los Angeles Santa Clara Cody Buffalo March December Sunday All From Share

Recent Stories

Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders

8 hours ago

OIC FMs decide to hold CFM 48th Session in Islamab ..

8 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity calls for equ ..

8 hours ago

FM Qureshi meets Niger Prime Minister; reiterates ..

8 hours ago

FM Qureshi, Kuwait counterpart discuss bilateral t ..

8 hours ago

Violent Protests in France Leave 37 Police Officer ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.