UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NFL Bans In-person Meetings For Two Days After Games

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

NFL bans in-person meetings for two days after games

New York, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, NFL clubs will be banned from conducting in-person meetings for two days following games, the league announced Friday.

The measure would not apply to clubs with a short week, such as those playing on Sunday who then face a Thursday night matchup, but all others must comply with solo work only or virtual meetings to begin new game weeks.

Starting Monday, in-person meetings are prohibited, including between a player and coach, coaches with each other or staff-only sessions.

Virtual meetings are allowed. Coaches can access team facilities to work alone and players will be allowed into weight rooms or onto fields but cannot work out together.

Locker room and cafeteria areas must be closed with only "grab-and-go" meal options permitted.

Teams will be allowed to see players on a tryout basis during these days.

The NFL is examining the 62-player limit on travel groups, with all players required to stay at the visiting team hotel the night before a game.

The limit allows practice squad players to travel with teams for games in case they are needed to suit up due to Covid-19 positives, such as the Baltimore Ravens did before facing Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Hotel Baltimore Pittsburgh Sunday All From Weight Coach

Recent Stories

UAE leads innovation in $546 bn global smart citie ..

8 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

8 hours ago

Trudeau Refuses to Comment on Reports US, Huawei C ..

8 hours ago

UN Ready to 'Scale Up' Ongoing Assistance to Armen ..

8 hours ago

PDM launched to protect corruption of its leaders: ..

8 hours ago

104-year-old World War II veteran back home after ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.