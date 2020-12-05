NFL bans in-person meetings for two days after games

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :In a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, NFL clubs will be banned from conducting in-person meetings for two days following games, the league announced Friday.

The measure would not apply to clubs with a short week, such as those playing on Sunday who then face a Thursday night matchup, but all others must comply with solo work only or virtual meetings to begin new game weeks.

Starting Monday, in-person meetings are prohibited, including between a player and coach, coaches with each other or staff-only sessions.

Virtual meetings are allowed. Coaches can access team facilities to work alone and players will be allowed into weight rooms or onto fields but cannot work out together.

Locker room and cafeteria areas must be closed with only "grab-and-go" meal options permitted.

Teams will be allowed to see players on a tryout basis during these days.

The NFL is examining the 62-player limit on travel groups, with all players required to stay at the visiting team hotel the night before a game.

The limit allows practice squad players to travel with teams for games in case they are needed to suit up due to Covid-19 positives, such as the Baltimore Ravens did before facing Pittsburgh on Wednesday.