UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NFL Broncos Rushing Legend Little Dead At 78

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:10 AM

NFL Broncos rushing legend Little dead at 78

Washington, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Floyd Little, a legendary running back for the NFL's Denver Broncos, died Friday night at age 78 after a battle with cancer, the American Football Hall of Fame announced Saturday.

Little, nicknamed "The Franchise," was the first star player for the Broncos and from 1968-1973 had more yards from scrimmage than any other NFL player.

The five-time Pro Bowl player had nine NFL seasons, all with the Broncos, and accumulated 6,323 rushing yards on 1,641 carries, 215 receptions for 2,418 yards, 81 punt returns for 893 yards and 54 total touchdowns.

"Floyd Little was not only a Hall of Fame running back, he was a Hall of Fame person," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"Faith, family and football were the pillars of his life.

"He worked to inspire many to be the best they could be." Little's jersey number 44, was retired by the Broncos. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

After his career, Little was a treasured ambassador for the Broncos, the NFL and his alma mater, Syracuse University.

"Floyd Little was a true hero of the game," Hall of Fame president David Baker said. "He was a man of great integrity, passion and courage. His contributions off the field were even greater than his amazing accomplishments on it. Floyd's smile, heart and character epitomized what it meant to have a Hall of Fame life."

Related Topics

Football Died Man David Syracuse Denver Cancer Family All From Best

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

1 hour ago

Over 130 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh Over ..

1 hour ago

Niger presidential favourite wins first round, hea ..

1 hour ago

Argentina Reports Adverse Reaction to Sputnik V Va ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan asks India to 'put its own house in order ..

1 hour ago

Five women killed, children wounded in Yemen weddi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.