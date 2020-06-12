NFL can continue virtual work but no June mini-camps

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :NFL teams can continue off-season work in virtual programs through June 26 but there will be no mini-camps for players this month, league officials told clubs on Thursday.

According to a post on the NFL's website, the league extended the period for off-season programs so clubs can either extend virtual work or stop at the end of this week.

The NFL and its players union remain in talks to determine protocols for creating a safe reopening of training camps, which is expected to come next month ahead of September's scheduled start of the 2020 season.

The NFL's usual off-season camps were made impossible by the coronavirus pandemic, with teams typically ending mini-camps in mid-June ahead of a month-long break before players report for the beginning of pre-season training camps.

League officials were allowing for the virtual nature of preparing offensive and defensive schemes for a shifting lineup of players in allowing teams another two weeks for lessons remotely.