NFL Commanders open probe into owner sex assault claim

Washington, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The NFL Washington Commanders have hired an independent team of investigators to look into sexual assault claims against team owner Dan Snyder, the club announced Wednesday.

Claims of sexual harassment were made by Tiffani Johnston, a former employee of the NFL club, against Snyder at a Congressional hearing last week. Snyder denied the allegations.

Those allegations will be investigated by Pallas Global Group LLC, the Commanders said in a statement, with Los Angeles attorney Debra Wong Yang selcted to lead the investigation.

"The team is committed to a thorough and independent investigation of Ms. Johnston's allegation and pledges full cooperation with the investigation," a statement said.

The Commanders said the findings of the investigation will be given to Pallas Global Group and those findings will be released to the public.

Johnston told lawmakers that Snyder touched her thigh under a table at a business dinner in Washington in either 2005 or 2006 and pushed her toward his limo after the dinner before an attorney for Snyder intervened.

Congressional officials released documents last week provided by the NFL that indicated the league might not be able to release the findings of its investigation into various allegations against Snyder by former female employees of the team without permission of the Commanders, meaning Snyder could keep the findings private.

The NFL has not released the findings of the earlier probe, saying the report was delivered verbally. The league and Commanders have said they have provided all documents requested that do not violate attorney-client privilege.