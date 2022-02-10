UrduPoint.com

NFL Commanders Open Probe Into Owner Sex Assault Claim

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2022 | 12:30 AM

NFL Commanders open probe into owner sex assault claim

Washington, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The NFL Washington Commanders have hired an independent team of investigators to look into sexual assault claims against team owner Dan Snyder, the club announced Wednesday.

Claims of sexual harassment were made by Tiffani Johnston, a former employee of the NFL club, against Snyder at a Congressional hearing last week. Snyder denied the allegations.

Those allegations will be investigated by Pallas Global Group LLC, the Commanders said in a statement, with Los Angeles attorney Debra Wong Yang selcted to lead the investigation.

"The team is committed to a thorough and independent investigation of Ms. Johnston's allegation and pledges full cooperation with the investigation," a statement said.

The Commanders said the findings of the investigation will be given to Pallas Global Group and those findings will be released to the public.

Johnston told lawmakers that Snyder touched her thigh under a table at a business dinner in Washington in either 2005 or 2006 and pushed her toward his limo after the dinner before an attorney for Snyder intervened.

Congressional officials released documents last week provided by the NFL that indicated the league might not be able to release the findings of its investigation into various allegations against Snyder by former female employees of the team without permission of the Commanders, meaning Snyder could keep the findings private.

The NFL has not released the findings of the earlier probe, saying the report was delivered verbally. The league and Commanders have said they have provided all documents requested that do not violate attorney-client privilege.

Related Topics

Hearing Business Washington Los Angeles Lead All Employment

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

1 minute ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

1 minute ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

7 minutes ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

7 minutes ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

7 minutes ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>