UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NFL Delays Ravens-Steelers Clash To Tuesday Due To Virus

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:30 AM

NFL delays Ravens-Steelers clash to Tuesday due to virus

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The NFL postponed a pivotal matchup between the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens to Tuesday because of a Covid-19 outbreak among Ravens players, the league announced Friday.

The contest had originally been scheduled for Thursday in a feature spot on the US Thanksgiving holiday, but had been rescheduled for Sunday after the outbreak began.

The NFL pushed the game back again "out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel and in consultation with medical experts," according to a league statement.

Should the Ravens-Steelers game be played as now planned, the originally scheduled game next Thursday between Baltimore and Dallas would be moved to December 7.

In October, the NFL delayed a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans to a Tuesday because of a separate Covid-19 situation involving the host Titans.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was among four Ravens found positive in Thursday's Covid-19 testing and despite the change in date is not expected to be able to play for Baltimore at Pittsburgh. The move could allow him back in time to face Dallas.

"We just want to contain this outbreak!" Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell tweeted Friday. "Speaking from experience... you don't want to catch covid! This virus is brutal! I pray no one else has to go thru this. This is bigger than football."The Steelers, 10-0, led the AFC North division with Baltimore third at 6-4, one game behind Cleveland.

Related Topics

Football Calais Lamar Jackson Baltimore Cleveland Buffalo Pittsburgh Dallas October December Sunday From

Recent Stories

US Closed at Least 10 Bases in Afghanistan Since S ..

8 hours ago

Maradona's Manager Says Football Icon Was Tired, L ..

8 hours ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

8 hours ago

Ruling on Biathlete Ustyugov Blow to Sports in Rus ..

8 hours ago

Wales captain Jones' 'belief' intact ahead of Engl ..

8 hours ago

Iran commander warns of 'severe revenge' for scien ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.