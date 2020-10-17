NFL Eagles send lineman Pryor onto Covid-19 reserve list

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The NFL's Philadelphia Eagles placed offensive lineman Matt Pryor onto the Covid-19 reserve list Friday, two days before they are scheduled to play host to the Baltimore Ravens.

The team-announced move means Pryor has either tested positive for the sometimes fatal disease or has been in close contact with someone else who has been confirmed as positive for Covid-19.

ESPN reported Pryor did not test positive but instead was in close contact with someone else outside of the organization who did.

The Eagles will go through necessary protocol procedures because of the possibility more players and others have contracted Covid-19.

Pryor, a 25-year-old blocker who made his first NFL start in last January's NFL playoffs, missed practice Thursday due to illness, did not practise Friday and had been ruled out for Sunday's scheduled game between the Eagles, 1-3 with one drawn, and the 4-1 Ravens.

In a worst-case scenario, the Eagles and Ravens might have to postpone the game, but that will likely depend upon the results of follow-up tests and contact tracing.