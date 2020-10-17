UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NFL Eagles Send Lineman Pryor Onto Covid-19 Reserve List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 08:40 AM

NFL Eagles send lineman Pryor onto Covid-19 reserve list

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :The NFL's Philadelphia Eagles placed offensive lineman Matt Pryor onto the Covid-19 reserve list Friday, two days before they are scheduled to play host to the Baltimore Ravens.

The team-announced move means Pryor has either tested positive for the sometimes fatal disease or has been in close contact with someone else who has been confirmed as positive for Covid-19.

ESPN reported Pryor did not test positive but instead was in close contact with someone else outside of the organization who did.

The Eagles will go through necessary protocol procedures because of the possibility more players and others have contracted Covid-19.

Pryor, a 25-year-old blocker who made his first NFL start in last January's NFL playoffs, missed practice Thursday due to illness, did not practise Friday and had been ruled out for Sunday's scheduled game between the Eagles, 1-3 with one drawn, and the 4-1 Ravens.

In a worst-case scenario, the Eagles and Ravens might have to postpone the game, but that will likely depend upon the results of follow-up tests and contact tracing.

Related Topics

Baltimore Philadelphia January Sunday

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

8 hours ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

8 hours ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

9 hours ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

8 hours ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

8 hours ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.