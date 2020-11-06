UrduPoint.com
NFL Falcons, Dolphins, Bengals Hit With Covid-19 Positives

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:20 PM

New York, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The NFL's Atlanta Falcons, Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals intensified Covid-19 protocols Friday after positive tests for the deadly virus on each team.

The infections have not altered plans to have the Falcons play host to Denver or the Dolphins visit to Arizona on Sunday as scheduled. The Bengals have a week off.

The Falcons shut down their training facility "out of an abundance of caution" on Friday after a "member of the football staff" tested positive, according to a team statement.

The Falcons began contact tracing and adopted such extra protocol measures as deep cleaning the facility and moving to remote work.

Atlanta spent time in the extra protocol level last month after rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson tested positive.

The Dolphins said an unidentified assistant coach had tested positive and was in quarantine. The team planned a walkthrough practice Friday ahead of facing the Cardinals.

The Bengals, who have not had players in their facility since Wednesday, confirmed two players had tested positive for Covid-19.

"Under NFL bye week protocols players will test daily, but will not be back in the facility until next week," the Bengals said.

The Green Bay Packers, who defeated San Francisco on Thursday, had one player test positive from gameday tests, according to the NFL Network.

