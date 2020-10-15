UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 01:10 AM

NFL moves New Orleans Super Bowl to 2025 to miss Mardi Gras

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :NFL team owners on Wednesday moved a planned New Orleans Super Bowl from 2024 to 2025 to avoid a conflict with Mardi Gras after expanding the season to 17 games per club.

The New Orleans Saints confirmed a post on the league website, tweeting that "NFL owners unanimously approved that New Orleans would host Super Bowl LIX (59) on Feb. 9, 2025!" The move leaves the host city for Super Bowl 58 in 2024 to be determined.

NFL owners approached stretching the NFL season to 17 games per team starting in 2021, which would push back the Super Bowl by a week in future seasons.

That change set up the potential conflict with the annual party and parades in 2024 with New Orleans, which had been awarded the NFL championship spectacle for 2024 at the Louisiana Superdome before the schedule addition was made.

Mardi Gras in 2025 will not be staged until March.

Next year's Super Bowl is set to be staged at Tampa with the new Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers home venue in Inglewood, California, to host the 2022 Super Bowl and Arizona hosting the 2023 game.

Among the likely contenders for a 2024 contest would be the new $2 billion (1.7 billion Euros) home stadium of the Las Vegas Raiders, who relocated from Oakland after last season.

