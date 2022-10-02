UrduPoint.com

NFL Plans Concussion Protocol Changes After Tua Incident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2022 | 10:30 AM

NFL plans concussion protocol changes after Tua incident

New York, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :The NFL and its players union agreed Saturday that changes to concussion protocols are needed following reports the union fired a consultant involved in clearing Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

In a joint statement, the National Football League and NFL Players Association said conversations are already underway and changes are likely soon.

"The NFL and the NFLPA agree that modifications to the concussion protocol are needed to enhance player safety," they said.

NFL health and safety and head, neck and spine committees are working around the term "Gross Motor Instability" and its application.

"We anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process," the statement said.

NBC Sports, CBS sports and ESPN, citing unnamed sources, reported the NFLPA has fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in allowing Tagovailoa to return to play last Sunday in a 21-19 loss to Buffalo after the back of his head struck the ground.

He was shaky on his feet after that and collapsed to the ground but passed concussion protocols.

The union asked for a review of the concussion procedures used to evaluate Tagovailoa and that investigation remains under way.

"The joint NFL-NFLPA investigation... remains ongoing. Therefore, we have not made any conclusions about medical errors or protocol violations," the joint statement said.

Nevertheless, NBC Sports reported the players union lost confidence in the consultant given the impairment of Tagovailoa was apparent.

ESPN and CBS reported several mistakes were found in the consultant's evaluation that allowed the star passer to stay in the game, Dolphins officials later saying he suffered a neck injury.

Tagovailoa was also cleared to play on Thursday against Cincinnati in a 27-15 loss to the Bengals where his head struck the turf again after being tackled in the second quarter by Bengals defender Josh Tupou.

Tagovailoa stayed on the ground for more than 10 minutes before being taken off the field in a stretcher to a nearby hospital with a concussion and a neck injury.

The Dolphins said Tagovailoa is in the NFL's concussion protocol and there is no timetable for his return.

But many questioned why he was even allowed to play at all after the head injury against Buffalo.

The NFL's top medical officials said Tagovailoa passed daily medical evaluations ahead of Thursday's game and the Dolphins said he passed multiple concussion evaluations that included one at halftime of the Buffalo contest.

NFL concussion protocols allow players who demonstrate motor instability to return to competition only if the team physician, in consultation with the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, determine there was no neurological cause to the instability.

While not directly addressing the reports of firing the consultant involved with Tagovailoa, the joint statement praised those who serve as neurotrauma consultants.

"The NFL and NFLPA share a strong appreciation for the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants who contribute their time and expertise to our game solely to advance player safety," the statement said.

"This program has made our game safer for the athletes who play it for the past 12 seasons."

Related Topics

Football Firing Sports Cincinnati Buffalo Miami Sunday All Share Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

1 hour ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

10 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

10 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

10 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.