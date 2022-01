Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :results on Sunday in the first round of the NFL playoffs: NFC Wild Card round Philadelphia 15 Tampa Bay 31 San Francisco 23 Dallas 17 AFC Wild Card round Pittsburgh 21 Kansas City 42 Played Saturday: AFC Wild Card round Las Vegas 19 Cincinnati 26 New England 17 Buffalo 47 Playing MondayNFC Wild Card roundArizona at Los Angeles Rams