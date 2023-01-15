- Home
NFL Playoff Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2023 | 10:50 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :NFL playoff results on Saturday: Wildcard Round NFC Seattle 23 San Francisco 41 AFCLos Angeles Chargers 30 Jacksonville 31
