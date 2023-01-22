- Home
NFL Playoff Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :NFL playoff results on Saturday: Divisional Round AFC Jacksonville 20 Kansas City 27 NFCNew York Giants 7 Philadelphia 38
