NFL Ravens Place Seven More Defenders On Covid-19 List

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:41 AM

NFL Ravens place seven more defenders on Covid-19 list

New York, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The NFL's Baltimore Ravens, already rocked by cornerback Marlon Humphrey's positive Covid-19 test, placed seven other defensive players on the Covid-19 reserve list Tuesday.

Humphrey announced his positive test on Monday, a day after the Ravens were beaten 28-24 by the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, and contact tracing led to seven of his teammates joining him on the deactivated list.

Linebackers Matt Judon, Tyus Bowser, Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort and Malik Harrison plus defensive backs Terrell bonds and DeShon Elliott were all identified as having close contact with Humphrey.

The seven players must all isolate for five days and pass Covid-19 tests to have any chance at becoming eligible in time for the Ravens' game Sunday at Indianapolis in a matchup of 5-2 clubs.

Humphrey played against the Steelers after taking a pre-game Covid-19 test which produced a positive result on Monday.

The situation contributed to tighter NFL Covid-19 guidelines issued Tuesday that required face masks in locker rooms and post-game interactions and highly recommended face masks for players on the sidelines.

The Ravens defensive unit ranks second in the NFL in fewest points allowed with 132, two more than Miami's top-rated unit.

Baltimore's only two defeats this season are to the Steelers and reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

