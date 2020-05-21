UrduPoint.com
NFL Redskins Receiver Cleared After COVID-19 Positive

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 12:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Washington Redskins rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden said Wednesday he contracted COVID-19 and recovered before being selected in the fourth round of last month's NFL Draft.

The 22-year-old from Georgia, who played American football at Liberty University, said that he quarantined after being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus and was cleared on April 7, 18 days before being taken 142nd overall among new NFL prospects.

"During my pre-draft training, I tested positive for COVID-19 on March 24," Gandy-Golden said in the statement released by his agent.

"My symptoms thankfully were mild, but I self-quarantined for two weeks and followed all guidelines from health experts. I was fully cleared April 7. I feel 100% now and can't wait to get on the field for the Redskins ASAP!"The only prior NFL players known to have tested positive for COVID-19 are Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller and Los Angeles Rams center Brian Allen.

