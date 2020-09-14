NFL: Results And Standings
Los Angeles, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: Seattle 38 Atlanta 25 Buffalo 27 NY Jets 17 Chicago 27 Detroit 23 Green Bay 43 Minnesota 34 New England 21 Miami 11 Washington 27 Philadelphia 17 Las Vegas 34 Carolina 30 Jacksonville 27 Indiana 20 Baltimore 38 Cleveland 6 LA Chargers 16 Cincinnati 13 Arizona 24 San Francisco 20 Tampa Bay 23 New Orleans 34 LA Rams 20 Dallas 17 Played Thursday Kansas City 34 Houston 20 Playing Monday Pittsburgh v NY Giants Tennessee v Denver Standings (p w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East division New England 1 0 0 1.000 21 11 Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 NY Jets 0 1 0 .000 17 27 Miami 0 1 0 .000 11 21 North division Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 38 6 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 - 0 0 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .
000 13 16 Cleveland 0 1 0 .000 6 38 South division Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 27 20 Tennessee 0 0 0 - 0 0 Houston 0 1 0 .000 20 34 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 20 27 West division Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 34 20 LA Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 16 13 Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 30 Denver 0 0 0 - 0 0 National Football Conference East division Washington 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 NY Giants 0 0 0 - 0 0 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 17 20 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 17 27 North division Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 43 34 Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 27 23 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 34 43 South division New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 34 23 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 30 34 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 23 34 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 25 38 West division Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 24 20 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 38 25LA Rams 1 0 0 1.000 20 17San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 20 24