NFL: Results And Standings

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:10 AM

NFL: Results and standings

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :results on Thursday in the National Football League: Denver 37 NY Jets 28 Playing Sunday Indianapolis at Chicago Jacksonville at Cincinnati Cleveland at Dallas New Orleans at Detroit Seattle at Miami LA Chargers at Tampa Bay Baltimore at Washington Arizona at Carolina Minnesota at Houston NY Giants at LA Rams New England at Kansas City Buffalo at Las Vegas Philadelphia at San Francisco Pittsburgh at Tennessee - postponed Playing Monday Atlanta at Green Bay Standings (p w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East division Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77 New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66 Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65 NY Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131 North division Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88 Cincinnati 0 2 1 .

167 66 74 South division Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45 Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84 Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95 West division Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60 Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90 LA Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 National Football Conference East division Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81 Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97 Philadelphia 0 2 1 .167 59 87 NY Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79 North division Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62 Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92 Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102 South division Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61 New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94 Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108 West division Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86 Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61LA Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46

