NFL: Results And Standings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:50 AM
Los Angeles, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :results on Monday in the National Football League: Atlanta 16 Green Bay 30 New England 10 Kansas City 26 Sunday Indianapolis 19 Chicago 11 Jacksonville 25 Cincinnati 33 Cleveland 49 Dallas 38 New Orleans 35 Detroit 29 Seattle 31 Miami 23 LA Chargers 31 Tampa Bay 38 Baltimore 31 Washington 17 Arizona 21 Carolina 31 Minnesota 31 Houston 23 NY Giants 9 LA Rams 17 Buffalo 30 Las Vegas 23 Philadelphia 25 San Francisco 20 Pittsburgh at Tennessee - postponed Thursday Denver 37 NY Jets 28 Standings (p w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East division Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92 Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96 N.Y.
Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131 North division Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 Cincinnati 1 2 1 .
375 99 99 South division Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56 Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126 West division Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70 Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 L.A.
Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95 National Football Conference East division Philadelphia 1 2 1 .375 84 107 Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112 Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146 N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96 North division Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101 Chicago 3 1 0 .750 85 81 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 South division Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 120 92 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123 Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102 Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138 West division Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109 33 L.A.
Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80 26San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92