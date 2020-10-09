NFL: Results And Standings
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:00 AM
Los Angeles, Oct 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :result on Thursday in the National Football League: Tampa Bay 19 Chicago 20 Playing Sunday Carolina at Atlanta Las Vegas at Kansas City Arizona at NY Jets Philadelphia at Pittsburgh LA Rams at Washington Cincinnati at Baltimore Jacksonville at Houston Miami at San Francisco Indianapolis at Cleveland NY Giants at Dallas Minnesota at Seattle Playing Monday LA Chargers at New Orleans Denver at New England Playing Tuesday Buffalo at Tennessee Standings (p w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East division Buffalo 4 0 0 1.000 123 100 New England 2 2 0 .500 97 92 Miami 1 3 0 .250 93 96 N.Y.
Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131 North division Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 122 73 Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 124 Cincinnati 1 2 1 .375 99 99 South division Tennessee 3 0 0 1.
000 80 74 Indianapolis 3 1 0 .750 103 56 Jacksonville 1 3 0 .250 95 Houston 0 4 0 .000 80 126 West division Kansas City 4 0 0 1.000 117 70 Las Vegas 2 2 0 .500 111 120 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98 L.A.
Chargers 1 3 0 .250 83 95 National Football Conference East division Philadelphia 1 2 1 .375 84 107 Washington 1 3 0 .250 79 112 Dallas 1 3 0 .250 126 146 N.Y. Giants 0 4 0 .000 47 96 North division Green Bay 4 0 0 1.000 152 101 Chicago 4 1 0 .800 105 100 Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 106 125 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 99 127 South division Tampa Bay 3 2 0 .600 139 112 New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 123 123 Carolina 2 2 0 .500 99 102 Atlanta 0 4 0 .000 106 138 West division Seattle 4 0 0 1.000 142 109 33 L.A.
Rams 3 1 0 .750 106 80 26San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 71Arizona 2 2 0 .500 98 92