NFL: Results And Standings
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:20 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :results on Sunday in the National Football League: Denver 32 Carolina 27 Dallas 30 Cincinnati 7 Houston 7 Chicago 36 Minnesota 14 Tampa Bay 26 Tennessee 31 Jacksonville 10 Arizona 26 N.Y.
Giants 7 Kansas City 33 Miami 27 N.Y. Jets 3 Seattle 40 Indianapolis 44 Las Vegas 27 Atlanta 17 L.A. Chargers 20 Green Bay 31 Detroit 24 New Orleans 21 Philadelphia 24 Washington 23 San Francisco 15 Pittsburgh 15 Buffalo 26 Thursday's result Los Angeles Rams 24 New England 3 Playing Monday Baltimore v Cleveland Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference AFC East Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321 Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245 New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279 N.Y.
Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393 AFC North x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237 Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231 Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338 AFC South Tennessee 9 4 0 .
692 390 336 Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300 Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359 Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383 AFC West y-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281 Las Vegas 7 6 0 .538 350 391 Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347 L.A.
Chargers 4 9 0 .308 297 362 National Football Conference NFC East Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291 Philadelphia 4 8 1 .346 277 328 Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400 NFC North y-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355 Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291 Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389 NFC South x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265 Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322 Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332 NFC West L.A.
Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246 Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324 Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303 San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311 (y-clinched division title, x-clinched playoff berth)