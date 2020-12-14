UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NFL: Results And Standings

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 10:20 AM

NFL: Results and standings

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :results on Sunday in the National Football League: Denver 32 Carolina 27 Dallas 30 Cincinnati 7 Houston 7 Chicago 36 Minnesota 14 Tampa Bay 26 Tennessee 31 Jacksonville 10 Arizona 26 N.Y.

Giants 7 Kansas City 33 Miami 27 N.Y. Jets 3 Seattle 40 Indianapolis 44 Las Vegas 27 Atlanta 17 L.A. Chargers 20 Green Bay 31 Detroit 24 New Orleans 21 Philadelphia 24 Washington 23 San Francisco 15 Pittsburgh 15 Buffalo 26 Thursday's result Los Angeles Rams 24 New England 3 Playing Monday Baltimore v Cleveland Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference AFC East Buffalo 10 3 0 .769 359 321 Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245 New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279 N.Y.

Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393 AFC North x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237 Cleveland 9 3 0 .750 306 321 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 316 231 Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338 AFC South Tennessee 9 4 0 .

692 390 336 Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300 Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359 Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383 AFC West y-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281 Las Vegas 7 6 0 .538 350 391 Denver 5 8 0 .385 257 347 L.A.

Chargers 4 9 0 .308 297 362 National Football Conference NFC East Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291 Philadelphia 4 8 1 .346 277 328 Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400 NFC North y-Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 323 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355 Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291 Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389 NFC South x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265 Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322 Carolina 4 9 0 .308 307 332 NFC West L.A.

Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246 Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324 Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303 San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311 (y-clinched division title, x-clinched playoff berth)

Related Topics

Football Washington San Francisco Los Angeles Orleans Las Vegas Kansas City Jacksonville Green Bay Indianapolis Baltimore Cleveland Cincinnati Buffalo Pittsburgh Seattle New Orleans Dallas Tampa Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago Sunday

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 December 2020

10 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s Federal Customs Authority, HCT use canines ..

9 hours ago

UAE Government Media Office holds meeting on futur ..

11 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

11 hours ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.