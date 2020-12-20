UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NFL: Results And Standings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 09:50 AM

NFL: Results and standings

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :results on Saturday in the National Football League: Buffalo 48 Denver 19 Carolina 16 Green Bay 24 Played Thursday LA Chargers 30 Las Vegas Raiders 27 (OT) Playing Sunday Tampa Bay at Atlanta San Francisco at Dallas Detroit at Tennessee Houston at Indianapolis New England at Miami Chicago at Minnesota Seattle at Washington Jacksonville at Baltimore NY Jets at LA Rams Philadelphia at Arizona Kansas City at New Orleans Cleveland at NY Giants Playing Monday Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference AFC East y-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340 Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245 New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279 N.Y.

Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393 AFC North x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237 Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368 Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273 Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338 AFC South Tennessee 9 4 0 .

692 390 336 Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300 Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359 Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383 AFC West y-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281 Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421 Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395 L.A.

Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389 National Football Conference NFC East Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291 Philadelphia 4 8 1 .346 277 328 Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400 NFC North y-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355 Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291 Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389 NFC South x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265 Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322 Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356 NFC West L.A.

Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246 Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324 Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303 San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311 (y-clinched division title, x-clinched playoff berth)

Related Topics

Football Washington San Francisco Orleans Las Vegas Kansas City Jacksonville Green Bay Indianapolis Baltimore Cleveland Cincinnati Buffalo Pittsburgh Seattle New Orleans Dallas Tampa Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago Sunday 786 Investment Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed praises deep fraternal relation ..

8 hours ago

29 more positive Covid-19 cases surfaced in Baloch ..

9 hours ago

Cold, dry weather remained in Balochistan

9 hours ago

London Mayor Warns of 'Toughest Christmas Since Th ..

9 hours ago

Rangers strike late to extend lead to 16 points

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.