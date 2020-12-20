NFL: Results And Standings
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :results on Saturday in the National Football League: Buffalo 48 Denver 19 Carolina 16 Green Bay 24 Played Thursday LA Chargers 30 Las Vegas Raiders 27 (OT) Playing Sunday Tampa Bay at Atlanta San Francisco at Dallas Detroit at Tennessee Houston at Indianapolis New England at Miami Chicago at Minnesota Seattle at Washington Jacksonville at Baltimore NY Jets at LA Rams Philadelphia at Arizona Kansas City at New Orleans Cleveland at NY Giants Playing Monday Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference AFC East y-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340 Miami 8 5 0 .615 330 245 New England 6 7 0 .462 277 279 N.Y.
Jets 0 13 0 .000 183 393 AFC North x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237 Cleveland 9 4 0 .692 348 368 Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 363 273 Cincinnati 2 10 1 .192 244 338 AFC South Tennessee 9 4 0 .
692 390 336 Indianapolis 9 4 0 .692 372 300 Houston 4 9 0 .308 295 359 Jacksonville 1 12 0 .077 261 383 AFC West y-Kansas City 12 1 0 .923 403 281 Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421 Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395 L.A.
Chargers 5 9 0 .357 327 389 National Football Conference NFC East Washington 6 7 0 .462 287 275 N.Y. Giants 5 8 0 .385 238 291 Philadelphia 4 8 1 .346 277 328 Dallas 4 9 0 .308 298 400 NFC North y-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 333 355 Chicago 6 7 0 .462 282 291 Detroit 5 8 0 .385 310 389 NFC South x-New Orleans 10 3 0 .769 368 265 Tampa Bay 8 5 0 .615 370 294 Atlanta 4 9 0 .308 328 322 Carolina 4 10 0 .286 323 356 NFC West L.A.
Rams 9 4 0 .692 325 246 Seattle 9 4 0 .692 393 324 Arizona 7 6 0 .538 358 303 San Francisco 5 8 0 .385 300 311 (y-clinched division title, x-clinched playoff berth)