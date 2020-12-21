NFL: Results And Standings
Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 10:00 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :results on Sunday in the National Football League: Tampa Bay 31 Atlanta 27 San Francisco 33 Dallas 41 Detroit 25 Tennessee 46 Houston 20 Indianapolis 27 New England 12 Miami 22 Chicago 33 Minnesota 27 Seattle 20 Washington 15 Jacksonville 14 Baltimore 40 NY Jets 23 LA Rams 20 Philadelphia 26 Arizona 33 Kansas City 32 New Orleans 29 Cleveland 20 NY Giants 6 Saturday Buffalo 48 Denver 19 Carolina 16 Green Bay 24 Played Thursday LA Chargers 30 Las Vegas Raiders 27 (OT) Playing Monday Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference AFC East y-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 407 340 Miami 9 5 0 .643 352 257 New England- e 6 8 0 .429 289 301 N.Y.
Jets- e 1 13 0 .071 206 413 AFC North x-Pittsburgh 11 2 0 .846 349 237 Cleveland 10 4 0 .714 368 374 Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 403 287 Cincinnati- e 2 10 1 .192 244 338 AFC South Tennessee 10 4 0 .
714 436 361 Indianapolis 10 4 0 .714 399 320 Houston- e 4 10 0 .286 315 386 Jacksonville- e 1 13 0 .071 275 423 AFC West y-Kansas City 13 1 0 .929 435 310 Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 377 421 Denver 5 9 0 .357 276 395 L.A.
Chargers- e 5 9 0 .357 327 389 National Football Conference NFC East Washington 6 8 0 .429 302 295 Dallas 5 9 0 .357 339 433 N.Y. Giants 5 9 0 .357 244 311 Philadelphia 4 9 1 .321 303 361 NFC North y-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 434 339 Chicago 7 7 0 .500 315 318 Minnesota 6 8 0 .429 360 388 Detroit- e 5 9 0 .357 335 435 NFC South x-New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 397 297 Tampa Bay 9 5 0 .643 401 321 Atlanta 4 10 0 .286 355 353 Carolina- e 4 10 0 .286 323 356 NFC West x-Seattle 10 4 0 .714 413 339 L.A.
Rams 9 5 0 .643 345 269 Arizona 8 6 0 .571 391 329San Francisco- e 5 9 0 .357 333 352(y-clinched division title, x-clinched playoff berth)