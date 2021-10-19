NFL: Results And Standings
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :result on Monday in the National Football League: Buffalo 31 Tennessee 34 Played Sunday Miami 20 Jacksonville 23 at London Green Bay 24 Chicago 14 Cincinnati 34 Detroit 11 Houston 3 Indianapolis 31 Los Angeles Rams 38 New York Giants 11 Kansas City 31 Washington 13 Minnesota 34 Carolina 28 (OT) Los Angeles Chargers 6 Baltimore 34 Arizona 37 Cleveland 14 Las Vegas 34 Denver 24 Dallas 35 New England 29 (OT) Seattle 20 Pittsburgh 23 (OT) Played Thursday Tampa Bay 28 Philadelphia 22 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127 N.Y.
Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121 Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177 North Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123 Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111 Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .
500 117 132 South Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 166 161 Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131 Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172 West L.A.
Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144 Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110 Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176 National Football Conference East Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186 Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152 N.Y.
Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177 North Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124 Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172 South Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148 West Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109 L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149