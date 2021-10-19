UrduPoint.com

NFL: Results And Standings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:20 AM

NFL: Results and standings

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2021 ) :result on Monday in the National Football League: Buffalo 31 Tennessee 34 Played Sunday Miami 20 Jacksonville 23 at London Green Bay 24 Chicago 14 Cincinnati 34 Detroit 11 Houston 3 Indianapolis 31 Los Angeles Rams 38 New York Giants 11 Kansas City 31 Washington 13 Minnesota 34 Carolina 28 (OT) Los Angeles Chargers 6 Baltimore 34 Arizona 37 Cleveland 14 Las Vegas 34 Denver 24 Dallas 35 New England 29 (OT) Seattle 20 Pittsburgh 23 (OT) Played Thursday Tampa Bay 28 Philadelphia 22 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 4 2 0 .667 203 98 New England 2 4 0 .333 125 127 N.Y.

Jets 1 4 0 .200 67 121 Miami 1 5 0 .167 99 177 North Baltimore 5 1 0 .833 170 123 Cincinnati 4 2 0 .667 148 111 Cleveland 3 3 0 .500 156 151 Pittsburgh 3 3 0 .

500 117 132 South Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 166 161 Indianapolis 2 4 0 .333 139 131 Houston 1 5 0 .167 92 172 Jacksonville 1 5 0 .167 116 172 West L.A.

Chargers 4 2 0 .667 148 150 Las Vegas 4 2 0 .667 147 144 Denver 3 3 0 .500 126 110 Kansas City 3 3 0 .500 185 176 National Football Conference East Dallas 5 1 0 .833 205 146 Washington 2 4 0 .333 136 186 Philadelphia 2 4 0 .333 137 152 N.Y.

Giants 1 5 0 .167 114 177 North Green Bay 5 1 0 .833 144 136 Minnesota 3 3 0 .500 147 137 Chicago 3 3 0 .500 98 124 Detroit 0 6 0 .000 109 172 South Tampa Bay 5 1 0 .833 195 144 New Orleans 3 2 0 .600 127 91 Carolina 3 3 0 .500 143 121 Atlanta 2 3 0 .400 105 148 West Arizona 6 0 0 1.000 194 109 L.A. Rams 5 1 0 .833 179 127San Francisco 2 3 0 .400 117 119Seattle 2 4 0 .333 140 149

Related Topics

Football Washington London Los Angeles Las Vegas Kansas City Jacksonville Green Bay Indianapolis Baltimore Cleveland Cincinnati Buffalo Pittsburgh Seattle New Orleans Dallas Tampa Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Sunday

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 19th October 2021

1 hour ago
 Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 b ..

Start-ups at in5 secure investments worth AED1.4 billion

8 hours ago
 ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in ..

ICAO Chief visits Department of Civil Aviation in Fujairah

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

Abdullah bin Zayed meets COP26 President in London

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review r ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, UK Secretary of State review regional developments

9 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK Secretary of State for Health; Minister of Education

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.