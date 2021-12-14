UrduPoint.com

NFL: Results And Standings

Tue 14th December 2021

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :results on Monday in the National Football League: Los Angeles Rams 30 Arizona 23 Sunday Baltimore 22 Cleveland 24 Jacksonville 0 Tennessee 20 Las Vegas 9 Kansas City 48 New Orleans 30 New York Jets 9 Dallas 27 Washington 20 Atlanta 29 Carolina 21 Seattle 33 Houston 13 Detroit 10 Denver 38 New York Giants 21 Los Angeles Chargers 37 San Francisco 26 Cincinnati 23 (OT) Buffalo 27 Tampa Bay 33 (OT) Chicago 30 Green Bay 45 Played Thursday Pittsburgh 28 Minnesota 36 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East New England 9 4 0 .692 350 200 Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 363 229 Miami 6 7 0 .462 254 288 N.Y.

Jets 3 10 0 .231 226 397 North Baltimore 8 5 0 .615 304 284 Cleveland 7 6 0 .538 278 289 Cincinnati 7 6 0 .538 354 293 Pittsburgh 6 6 1 .

500 272 322 South Tennessee 9 4 0 .692 324 290 Indianapolis 7 6 0 .538 371 283 Houston 2 11 0 .154 177 356 Jacksonville 2 11 0 .154 180 340 West Kansas City 9 4 0 .692 351 268 L.A.

Chargers 8 5 0 .615 351 336 Denver 7 6 0 .538 275 228 Las Vegas 6 7 0 .462 283 360 National Football Conference East Dallas 9 4 0 .692 380 287 Washington 6 7 0 .462 266 324 Philadelphia 6 7 0 .462 337 291 N.Y.

Giants 4 9 0 .308 232 310 North Green Bay 10 3 0 .769 328 272 Minnesota 6 7 0 .462 344 333 Chicago 4 9 0 .308 231 332 Detroit 1 11 1 .115 213 354 South Tampa Bay 10 3 0 .769 410 297 Atlanta 6 7 0 .462 245 353 New Orleans 6 7 0 .462 304 285 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 257 282 West Arizona 10 3 0 .769 366 254 L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 366 293San Francisco 7 6 0 .538 329 301Seattle 5 8 0 .385 272 262

