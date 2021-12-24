NFL: Results And Standings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 10:30 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :result on Thursday in the National Football League: San Francisco 17 Tennessee 20 Playing Saturday Cleveland at Green Bay Indianapolis at Arizona Playing Sunday Detroit at Atlanta Baltimore at Cincinnati Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Buffalo at New England Jacksonville at New York Jets New York Giants at Philadelphia Tampa Bay at Carolina Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Chicago at Seattle Pittsburgh at Kansas City Denver at Las Vegas Washington at Dallas Playing Monday Miami at New Orleans Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East New England 9 5 0 .643 367 227 Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 394 243 Miami 7 7 0 .500 285 312 N.Y.
Jets 3 11 0 .214 250 428 North Cincinnati 8 6 0 .571 369 303 Baltimore 8 6 0 .571 334 315 Pittsburgh 7 6 1 .536 291 335 Cleveland 7 7 0 .
500 292 305 South Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 357 326 Indianapolis 8 6 0 .571 398 300 Houston 3 11 0 .214 207 372 Jacksonville 2 12 0 .143 196 370 West Kansas City 10 4 0 .714 385 296 L.A.
Chargers 8 6 0 .571 379 370 Las Vegas 7 7 0 .500 299 374 Denver 7 7 0 .500 285 243 National Football Conference East Dallas 10 4 0 .714 401 293 Philadelphia 7 7 0 .500 364 308 Washington 6 8 0 .429 283 351 N.Y.
Giants 4 10 0 .286 238 331 North x-Green Bay 11 3 0 .786 359 302 Minnesota 7 7 0 .500 361 342 Chicago 4 10 0 .286 240 349 Detroit 2 11 1 .179 243 366 South Tampa Bay 10 4 0 .714 410 306 New Orleans 7 7 0 .500 313 285 Atlanta 6 8 0 .429 258 384 Carolina 5 9 0 .357 271 313 West Arizona 10 4 0 .714 378 284 L.A.
Rams 10 4 0 .714 386 303 San Francisco 8 7 0 .533 377 334 Seattle 5 9 0 .357 282 282 (x-clinched division title)