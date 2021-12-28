UrduPoint.com

NFL: Results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Result on Monday in the National Football League: Miami 20 New Orleans 3 Sunday's results Detroit 16 Atlanta 20 Baltimore 21 Cincinnati 41 Los Angeles Rams 30 Minnesota 23 Buffalo 33 New England 21 Jacksonville 21 New York Jets 26 New York Giants 10 Philadelphia 34 Tampa Bay 32 Carolina 6 Los Angeles Chargers 29 Houston 41 Denver 13 Las Vegas 17 Chicago 25 Seattle 24 Pittsburgh 10 Kansas City 36 Washington 14 Dallas 56 Saturday's results Cleveland 22 Green Bay 24 Indianapolis 22 Arizona 16 Thursday's result San Francisco 17 Tennessee 20 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 9 6 0 .600 427 264 New England 9 6 0 .600 388 260 Miami 8 7 0 .533 305 315 N.Y.

Jets 4 11 0 .267 276 449 North Cincinnati 9 6 0 .600 410 324 Baltimore 8 7 0 .533 355 356 Pittsburgh 7 7 1 .500 301 371 Cleveland 7 8 0 .

467 314 329 South Tennessee 10 5 0 .667 357 326 Indianapolis 9 6 0 .600 420 316 Houston 4 11 0 .267 248 401 Jacksonville 2 13 0 .133 217 396 West y-Kansas City 11 4 0 .733 421 306 L.A.

Chargers 8 7 0 .533 408 411 Las Vegas 8 7 0 .533 316 387 Denver 7 8 0 .467 298 260 National Football Conference East y-Dallas 11 4 0 .733 457 307 Philadelphia 8 7 0 .533 398 318 Washington 6 9 0 .400 297 407 N.Y.

Giants 4 11 0 .267 248 365 North y-Green Bay 12 3 0 .800 383 324 Minnesota 7 8 0 .467 384 372 Chicago 5 10 0 .333 265 373 Detroit 2 12 1 .167 259 386 South y-Tampa Bay 11 4 0 .733 442 312 New Orleans 7 8 0 .467 316 305 Atlanta 7 8 0 .467 278 400 Carolina 5 10 0 .333 277 345 West x-L.A.

Rams 11 4 0 .733 416 326 x-Arizona 10 5 0 .667 394 306 San Francisco 8 7 0 .533 377 334 Seattle 5 10 0 .333 306 307 (x-clinched playoff berth, y-clinched division title)

