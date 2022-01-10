NFL: Results And Standings
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :results on Sunday in the National Football League: Cincinnati 16 Cleveland 21 Green Bay 30 Detroit 37 Chicago 17 Minnesota 31 Washington 22 New York Giants 7 Indianapolis 11 Jacksonville 26 Pittsburgh 16 Baltimore 13 (OT) Tennessee 28 Houston 25 New Orleans 30 Atlanta 20 New York Jets 10 Buffalo 27 San Francisco 27 Los Angeles Rams 24 (OT) New England 24 Miami 33 Seattle 38 Arizona 30 Carolina 17 Tampa Bay 41 Los Angeles Chargers 32 Las Vegas 35 Played Saturday Kansas City 28 Denver 24 Dallas 51 Philadelphia 26 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East y-Buffalo 11 6 0 .647 483 289 x-New England 10 7 0 .588 462 303 Miami 9 8 0 .529 341 373 N.Y.
Jets 4 13 0 .235 310 North y-Cincinnati 10 7 0 .588 460 376 x-Pittsburgh 9 7 1 .559 343 398 Cleveland 8 9 0 .471 349 371 Baltimore 8 9 0 .471 387 392 South z-Tennessee 12 5 0 .
706 419 354 Indianapolis 9 8 0 .529 451 365 Houston 4 13 0 .235 280 452 Jacksonville 3 14 0 .176 253 457 West y-Kansas City 12 5 0 .706 480 364 x-Las Vegas 10 7 0 .588 374 439 L.A.
Chargers 9 8 0 .529 474 459 Denver 7 10 0 .412 335 322 National Football Conference East y-Dallas 12 5 0 .706 530 358 x-Philadelphia 9 8 0 .529 444 Washington 7 10 0 .412 335 434 N.Y. Giants 4 13 0 .235 258 416 North z-Green Bay 13 4 0 .765 450 371 Minnesota 8 9 0 .471 425 426 Chicago 6 11 0 .353 311 407 Detroit 3 13 1 .206 325 467 South y-Tampa Bay 13 4 0 .765 511 353 New Orleans 9 8 0 .529 364 335 Atlanta 7 10 0 .412 313 459 Carolina 5 12 0 .294 304 404 West y-L.A.
Rams 12 5 0 .706 460 372 x-Arizona 11 6 0 .647 449 366 x-San Francisco 10 7 0 .588 427 365 Seattle 7 10 0 .412 395 366 (z-clinched division and bye, y-clinched division, x-clinched playoff berth)