NFL: Results And Standings
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 08:50 AM
Los Angeles, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the National Football League: Kansas City 27 LA Chargers 24 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Miami 1 0 0 1.000 20 7 Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 31 10 N.Y.
Jets 0 1 0 .000 9 24 New England 0 1 0 .000 7 20 North Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 20 Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 24 9 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 23 South Houston 0 0 1 .500 20 20 Indianapolis 0 0 1 .500 20 20 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 21 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 22 28 West Kansas City 2 0 0 1.
000 71 45 L.A.
Chargers 1 1 0 .500 48 46 Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 19 24 Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 38 35 Washington 1 0 0 1.000 28 22 N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 3 19 North Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 23 7 Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 10 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 23 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 35 38 South New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 27 26 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 24 26 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 26 27 West Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 21 44L.A.
Rams 0 1 0 .000 10 31San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 10 19