NFL: Results And Standings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2022 | 10:20 AM
Los Angeles, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: Houston 20 Chicago 23 Las Vegas 22 Tennessee 24 Kansas City 17 Indianapolis 20 Buffalo 19 Miami 21 Detroit 24 Minnesota 28 Baltimore 37 New England 26 Cincinnati 27 New York Jets 12 Philadelphia 24 Washington 8 New Orleans 14 Carolina 22 Jacksonville 38 Los Angeles Chargers 10 Los Angeles Rams 20 at Arizona 12 Atlanta 27 Seattle 23 Green Bay 14 Tampa Bay 12 San Francisco 10 Denver 11 Played Thursday Pittsburgh 17 Cleveland 29 Playing Monday Dallas at New York Giants Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Miami 3 0 0 1.000 83 64 Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 91 38 N.Y.
Jets 1 2 0 .333 52 81 New England 1 2 0 .333 50 71 North Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 85 72 Baltimore 2 1 0 .
667 99 77 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 54 66 Cincinnati 1 2 0 .333 64 55 South Jacksonville 2 1 0 .667 84 38 Indianapolis 1 1 1 .500 40 61 Tennessee 1 2 0 .333 51 84 Houston 0 2 1 .167 49 59 West Kansas City 2 1 0 .667 88 65 Denver 2 1 0 .667 43 36 L.A.
Chargers 1 2 0 .333 58 84 Las Vegas 0 3 0 .000 64 77 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 3 0 0 1.000 86 50 N.Y. Giants 2 0 0 1.000 40 36 Dallas 1 1 0 .500 23 36 Washington 1 2 0 .333 63 82 North Minnesota 2 1 0 .667 58 55 Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 48 45 Chicago 2 1 0 .667 52 57 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 95 93 South Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 51 27 Carolina 1 2 0 .333 62 59 New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 51 68 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 80 81 West L.A.
Rams 2 1 0 .667 61 70 San Francisco 1 2 0 .333 47 37Seattle 1 2 0 .333 47 70Arizona 1 2 0 .333 62 87