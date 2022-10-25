UrduPoint.com

NFL Results And Standings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 09:30 AM

NFL results and standings

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :results and standings on Monday in the National Football League: Chicago 33 New England 14 Played Sunday: Miami 16 Pittsburgh 10 Atlanta 17 Cincinnati 35 Detroit 6 Dallas 24 Indianapolis 10 Tennessee 19 Green Bay 21 Washington 23 Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 21 New York Giants 23 Jacksonville 17 Cleveland 20 Baltimore 23 New York Jets 16 Denver 9 Houston 20 Las Vegas 38 Seattle 37 Los Angeles Chargers 23 Kansas City 44 San Francisco 23 Played Thursday New Orleans 34 Arizona 42 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 N.Y.

Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137 Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165 New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146 North Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 181 161 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132 Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162 Cleveland 2 5 0 .

286 168 186 South Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128 Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140 Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137 Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137 West Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A.

Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150 Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130 Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104 Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156 North Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132 Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194 South Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 124 124 Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171 Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149 New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200 West Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186 L.A.

Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176

Related Topics

Football Washington San Francisco Los Angeles Las Vegas Kansas City Jacksonville Green Bay Indianapolis Baltimore Cleveland Cincinnati Buffalo Pittsburgh Seattle New Orleans Dallas Tampa Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2022

7 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th October 2022

12 minutes ago
 Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting ..

Over 7.8Mln Americans Cast Ballots in Early Voting in US Midterm Elections - Rep ..

9 hours ago
 Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Ars ..

Parliamentarians demand impartial inquiry into Arshad Sharif's murder

9 hours ago
 Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukrai ..

Kirby Says No Change on US Not Crossing Into Ukraine Amid Army's 101st Airborne ..

9 hours ago
 US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Ch ..

US Charges 13 People in 3 Cases Tied to Alleged Chinese Influence Schemes - Just ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.