NFL Results And Standings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2022 | 09:30 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :results and standings on Monday in the National Football League: Chicago 33 New England 14 Played Sunday: Miami 16 Pittsburgh 10 Atlanta 17 Cincinnati 35 Detroit 6 Dallas 24 Indianapolis 10 Tennessee 19 Green Bay 21 Washington 23 Tampa Bay 3 Carolina 21 New York Giants 23 Jacksonville 17 Cleveland 20 Baltimore 23 New York Jets 16 Denver 9 Houston 20 Las Vegas 38 Seattle 37 Los Angeles Chargers 23 Kansas City 44 San Francisco 23 Played Thursday New Orleans 34 Arizona 42 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 N.Y.
Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137 Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165 New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146 North Baltimore 4 3 0 .571 181 161 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132 Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162 Cleveland 2 5 0 .
286 168 186 South Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128 Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140 Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137 Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137 West Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A.
Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150 Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130 Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104 Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156 North Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132 Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194 South Tampa Bay 3 4 0 .429 124 124 Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171 Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149 New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200 West Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186 L.A.
Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176