NFL Results And Standings
Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 10:20 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the National Football League: Baltimore 27 Tampa Bay 22 Playing Sunday Denver v Jacksonville at London Carolina at Atlanta Chicago at Dallas Miami at Detroit Arizona at Minnesota Las Vegas at New Orleans New England at New York Jets Pittsburgh at Philadelphia Tennessee at Houston Washington at Indianapolis San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams New York Giants at Seattle Green Bay at Buffalo Playing Monday Cincinnati at Cleveland Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 N.Y.
Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137 Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165 New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146 North Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132 Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162 Cleveland 2 5 0 .
286 168 186 South Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128 Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140 Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137 Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137 West Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A.
Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150 Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130 Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104 Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156 North Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132 Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194 South Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .325 146 151 Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149 New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200 West Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186 L.A.
Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176