UrduPoint.com

NFL Results And Standings

Sumaira FH Published October 28, 2022 | 10:20 AM

NFL results and standings

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the National Football League: Baltimore 27 Tampa Bay 22 Playing Sunday Denver v Jacksonville at London Carolina at Atlanta Chicago at Dallas Miami at Detroit Arizona at Minnesota Las Vegas at New Orleans New England at New York Jets Pittsburgh at Philadelphia Tennessee at Houston Washington at Indianapolis San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams New York Giants at Seattle Green Bay at Buffalo Playing Monday Cincinnati at Cleveland Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 5 1 0 .833 176 81 N.Y.

Jets 5 2 0 .714 159 137 Miami 4 3 0 .571 147 165 New England 3 4 0 .429 155 146 North Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132 Pittsburgh 2 5 0 .286 107 162 Cleveland 2 5 0 .

286 168 186 South Tennessee 4 2 0 .667 115 128 Indianapolis 3 3 1 .500 113 140 Jacksonville 2 5 0 .286 155 137 Houston 1 4 1 .250 106 137 West Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A.

Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Las Vegas 2 4 0 .333 163 150 Denver 2 5 0 .286 100 115 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 6 0 0 1.000 161 105 N.Y. Giants 6 1 0 .857 150 130 Dallas 5 2 0 .714 134 104 Washington 3 4 0 .429 125 156 North Minnesota 5 1 0 .833 139 118 Green Bay 3 4 0 .429 128 146 Chicago 3 4 0 .429 126 132 Detroit 1 5 0 .167 146 194 South Atlanta 3 4 0 .429 163 171 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .325 146 151 Carolina 2 5 0 .286 124 149 New Orleans 2 5 0 .286 175 200 West Seattle 4 3 0 .571 183 186 L.A.

Rams 3 3 0 .500 104 126San Francisco 3 4 0 .429 145 133Arizona 3 4 0 .429 156 176

Related Topics

Football Washington San Francisco London Los Angeles Las Vegas Kansas City Jacksonville Green Bay Indianapolis Baltimore Cleveland Cincinnati Buffalo Pittsburgh Seattle New Orleans Dallas Tampa Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 28th October 2022

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Irelan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 25 Afghanistan Vs. Ireland

2 hours ago
 TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

10 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

10 hours ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.