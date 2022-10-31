UrduPoint.com

NFL Results And Standings

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2022 | 10:30 AM

NFL results and standings

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: Buffalo 27 Green Bay 17 Denver 21 Jacksonville 17 Atlanta 37 Carolina 34 Dallas 49 Chicago 29 Miami 31 Detroit 27 Minnesota 34 Arizona 26 New Orleans 24 Las Vegas 0 New England 22 New York Jets 17 Philadelphia 35 Pittsburgh 13 Tennessee 17 Houston 10 Washington 17 Indianapolis 16 San Francisco 31 Los Angeles Rams 14 Seattle 27 New York Giants 13 Playing Monday Cincinnati at Cleveland Thursday's result Baltimore 27 Tampa Bay 22 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 6 1 0 .857 203 98 N.Y.

Jets 5 3 0 .625 176 159 Miami 5 3 0 .625 178 192 New England 4 4 0 .500 177 163 North Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 Cincinnati 4 3 0 .571 173 132 Cleveland 2 5 0 .

286 168 186 Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197 South Tennessee 5 2 0 .714 132 138 Indianapolis 3 4 1 .438 129 157 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 172 158 Houston 1 5 1 .214 116 154 West Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A.

Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 Las Vegas 2 5 0 .286 163 174 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 7 0 0 1.000 196 118 Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 Washington 4 4 0 .500 142 172 North Minnesota 6 1 0 .857 173 144 Green Bay 3 5 0 .375 145 173 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 155 181 Detroit 1 6 0 .142 173 225 South Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 200 205 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151 New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200 Carolina 2 6 0 .250 158 186 West Seattle 5 3 0 .625 210 199 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147L.A.

Rams 3 4 0 .429 118 157Arizona 3 5 0 .375 182 210

