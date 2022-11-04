NFL Results And Standings
Los Angeles, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the National Football League: Philadelphia 29 Houston 17 Playing Sunday Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Miami at Chicago Carolina at Cincinnati Green Bay at Detroit Indianapolis at New England Buffalo at New York Jets Minnesota at Washington Las Vegas at Jacksonville Seattle at Arizona Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Tennessee at Kansas City Playing Monday Baltimore at New Orleans Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 6 1 0 .857 203 98 N.Y.
Jets 5 3 0 .625 176 159 Miami 5 3 0 .625 178 192 New England 4 4 0 .500 177 163 North Baltimore 5 3 0 .625 208 183 Cincinnati 4 4 0 .500 186 164 Cleveland 3 5 0 .375 200 199 Pittsburgh 2 6 0 .250 120 197 South Tennessee 5 2 0 .
714 132 138 Indianapolis 3 4 1 .438 129 157 Jacksonville 2 6 0 .250 172 158 Houston 1 6 1 .188 133 183 West Kansas City 5 2 0 .714 223 172 L.A.
Chargers 4 3 0 .571 164 189 Denver 3 5 0 .375 121 132 Las Vegas 2 5 0 .286 163 174 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 8 0 0 1.000 225 135 Dallas 6 2 0 .750 183 133 N.Y. Giants 6 2 0 .750 163 157 Washington 4 4 0 .500 142 172 North Minnesota 6 1 0 .857 173 144 Green Bay 3 5 0 .375 145 173 Chicago 3 5 0 .375 155 181 Detroit 1 6 0 .142 173 225 South Atlanta 4 4 0 .500 200 205 Tampa Bay 3 5 0 .375 146 151 New Orleans 3 5 0 .375 199 200 Carolina 2 6 0 .250 158 186 West Seattle 5 3 0 .625 210 199 San Francisco 4 4 0 .500 176 147L.A.
Rams 3 4 0 .429 118 157Arizona 3 5 0 .375 182 210