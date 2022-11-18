NFL Results And Standings
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the National Football League: Tennessee 27 Green Bay 17 Playing Sunday Chicago at Atlanta Cleveland at Buffalo Philadelphia at Indianapolis New York Jets at New England Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Detroit at New York Giants Carolina at Baltimore Washington at Houston Las Vegas at Denver Dallas at Minnesota Cincinnati at Pittsburgh Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers Playing Monday San Francisco v Arizona at Mexico City Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241 N.Y.
Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176 Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 250 151 New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166 North Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185 Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 217 238 Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .
333 140 207 South Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 193 185 Indianapolis 4 5 1 .450 157 203 Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205 Houston 1 7 1 .167 149 207 West Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206 L.A.
Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228 Denver 3 6 0 .333 131 149 Las Vegas 2 7 0 .222 203 226 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 246 167 N.Y. Giants 7 2 0 .778 187 173 Dallas 6 3 0 .667 211 164 Washington 5 5 0 .500 191 213 North Minnesota 8 1 0 .889 226 191 Green Bay 4 7 0 .364 202 243 Detroit 3 6 0 .333 219 264 Chicago 3 7 0 .300 217 247 South Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180 Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250 Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243 New Orleans 3 7 0 .300 222 247 West Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241 San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258L.A.
Rams 3 6 0 .333 148 200