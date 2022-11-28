UrduPoint.com

NFL Results And Standings

November 28, 2022

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: Cleveland 23 Tampa Bay 17 (OT) Cincinnati 20 Tennessee 16 Houston 15 Miami 30 Chicago 10 New York Jets 31 Atlanta 13 Washington 19 Denver 10 Carolina 23 Baltimore 27 Jacksonville 28 Los Angeles Chargers 25 Arizona 24 Las Vegas 40 Seattle 34 (OT) Los Angeles Rams 10 Kansas City 26 New Orleans 0 San Francisco 13 Green Bay 33 Philadelphia 40 Played Thursday Buffalo 28 Detroit 25 Dallas 28 New York Giants 20 Minnesota 33 New England 26 Playing Monday Pittsburgh at Indianapolis Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East Buffalo 8 3 0 .727 309 199 Miami 8 3 0 .727 282 256 N.Y.

Jets 7 4 0 .636 230 196 New England 6 5 0 .545 239 202 North Baltimore 7 4 0 .636 275 227 Cincinnati 7 4 0 .636 285 231 Cleveland 4 7 0 .

364 263 286 Pittsburgh 3 7 0 .300 170 244 South Tennessee 7 4 0 .636 209 205 Indianapolis 4 6 1 .409 173 220 Jacksonville 4 7 0 .364 244 232 Houston 1 9 1 .136 174 260 West Kansas City 9 2 0 .818 326 243 L.A.

Chargers 6 5 0 .545 252 282 Las Vegas 4 7 0 .364 265 276 Denver 3 8 0 .273 157 194 National Football Conference East Philadelphia 10 1 0 .909 303 216 Dallas 8 3 0 .727 279 187 N.Y. Giants 7 4 0 .636 225 232 Washington 7 5 0 .583 233 236 North Minnesota 9 2 0 .818 262 257 Detroit 4 7 0 .364 275 310 Green Bay 4 8 0 .333 235 283 Chicago 3 9 0 .250 251 305 South Tampa Bay 5 6 0 .455 200 203 Atlanta 5 7 0 .417 272 293 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266 New Orleans 4 8 0 .333 249 280 West San Francisco 7 4 0 .636 249 173 Seattle 6 5 0 .545 291 281Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321L.A.

Rams 3 8 0 .273 178 253

