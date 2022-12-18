UrduPoint.com

NFL Results And Standings

December 18, 2022

NFL results and standings

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :results and standings on Saturday in the National Football League: Indianapolis 36 Minnesota 39 (OT) Baltimore 3 Cleveland 13 Miami 29 Buffalo 32 Played Thursday San Francisco 21 Seattle 13 Playing Sunday Philadelphia at Chicago Atlanta at New Orleans Detroit at New York Jets Pittsburgh at Carolina Dallas at Jacksonville Kansas City at Houston Arizona at Denver New England at Las Vegas Tennessee at Los Angeles Chargers Cincinnati at Tampa Bay New York Giants Washington Playing Monday Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East x-Buffalo 11 3 0 .786 385 250 Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344 New England 7 6 0 .538 276 239 N.Y.

Jets 7 6 0 .538 264 243 North Cincinnati 9 4 0 .692 335 265 Baltimore 9 5 0 .643 304 263 Cleveland 6 8 0 .429 313 326 Pittsburgh 5 8 0 .

385 227 293 South Tennessee 7 6 0 .538 241 276 Jacksonville 5 8 0 .385 294 294 Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337 Houston 1 11 1 .115 211 314 West Kansas City 10 3 0 .769 384 298 L.A.

Chargers 7 6 0 .538 295 326 Las Vegas 5 8 0 .385 308 313 Denver 3 10 0 .231 194 238 National Football Conference East x-Philadelphia 12 1 0 .923 386 248 Dallas 10 3 0 .769 360 229 Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256 N.Y.

Giants 7 5 1 .577 267 300 North y-Minnesota 11 3 0 .786 351 349 Detroit 6 7 0 .462 349 347 Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302 Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333 South Tampa Bay 6 7 0 .462 224 254 Carolina 5 8 0 .385 260 290 Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312 New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297 West y-San Francisco 10 4 0 .714 338 210 Seattle 7 7 0 .500 355 355 Arizona 4 9 0 .308 277 348 L.A.

Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296 y-Clinched Division Titlex-Clinched Playoff Berth

