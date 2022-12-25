NFL results and standings

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2022

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :results and standings on Saturday in the National Football League: Pittsburgh 13 Las Vegas 10 Baltimore 17 Atlanta 9 Carolina 37 Detroit 23 Buffalo 35 Chicago 13 New Orleans 17 Cleveland 10 Kansas City 24 Seattle 10 Minnesota 27 New York Giants 24 Cincinnati 22 New England 18 Houston 19 Tennessee 14 San Francisco 37 Washington 20 Dallas 40 Philadelphia 34 Sunday's games Green Bay at Miami Denver at Los Angeles Rams Tampa Bay at Arizona Monday's game Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Thursday's result Jacksonville 19 New York Jets 3 Standings (w l t pct pf pa) American Football Conference East y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263 Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344 New England 7 8 0 .467 318 291 N.Y.

Jets 7 8 0 .467 284 282 North x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306 x-Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 321 272 Pittsburgh 7 8 0 .467 264 319 Cleveland 6 9 0 .

400 323 343 South Jacksonville 7 8 0 .467 353 331 Tennessee 7 8 0 .467 269 312 Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337 Houston 2 12 1 .167 254 358 West y-Kansas City 12 3 0 .800 438 332 L.A.

Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340 Las Vegas 6 9 0 .400 348 350 Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253 National Football Conference East x-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 445 308 x-Dallas 11 4 0 .733 434 303 N.Y. Giants 8 6 1 .567 311 339 Washington 7 7 1 .500 285 313 North y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 378 373 Detroit 7 8 0 .467 392 401 Green Bay 6 8 0 .429 287 314 Chicago 3 12 0 .200 303 393 South Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288 Carolina 6 9 0 .400 313 337 New Orleans 6 9 0 .400 303 325 Atlanta 5 10 0 .333 315 350 West y-San Francisco 11 4 0 .733 375 230 Seattle 7 8 0 .467 365 379 Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372 L.A.

Rams 4 10 0 .286 230 320 x-clinched playoff berthy-clinched division titleafp

