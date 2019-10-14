UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NFL: Results And Standings

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

NFL: Results and standings

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: Carolina 37 Tampa Bay 26 (at London) Seattle 32 Cleveland 28 Houston 31 Kansas City 24 Washington 17 Miami 16 Philadelphia 20 Minnesota 38 New Orleans 13 Jacksonville 6 Cincinnati 17 Baltimore 23 San Francisco 20 LA Rams7 Atlanta 33 Arizona 34 Tennessee 0 Denver 16 Dallas 22 NY Jets 24 Pittsburgh 24 LA Chargers 17 Thursday's result NY Giants 14 New England 35 Playing Monday Detroit at Green Bay Standings (W L T Pct Pf Pa) American Football Conference AFC East New England Patriots 6 0 0 1.000 190 48 Buffalo Bills 4 1 0 .800 90 70 New York Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123 Miami Dolphins 0 5 0 .000 42 180 AFC North Baltimore Ravens 4 2 0 .667 184 140 Cleveland Browns 2 4 0 .333 120 154 xPittsburgh Steelers 2 4 0 .200 123 131 Cincinnati Bengals 0 6 0 .000 97 159 AFC South Houston Texans 3 2 0 .600 131 110 Indianapolis Colts 3 2 0 .

600 113 115 Jacksonville Jaguars 2 3 0 .400 111 118 Tennessee Titans 2 3 0 .400 98 76 AFC West Kansas City Chiefs 4 2 0 .667 172 144 Oakland Raiders 3 2 0 .600 103 123 Los Angeles Chargers 2 4 0 .333 120 118 Denver Broncos 2 4 0 .333 106 106 National Football Conference NFC East Philadelphia Eagles 3 3 0 .500 161 149 Dallas Cowboys 3 3 0 .500 153 114 New York Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160 Washington Redskins 1 5 0 .167 90 167 NFC North Green Bay Packers 4 1 0 .800 119 93 Minnesota Vikings 4 2 0 .667 150 93 Detroit Lions 2 1 1 .625 97 95 Chicago Bears 3 2 0 .600 87 69 NFC South New Orleans Saints 5 1 0 .833 128 122 Carolina Panthers 4 2 0 .667 166 133 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 4 0 .333 173 185 Atlanta Falcons 1 5 0 .167 135 186 NFC West San Francisco 49ers 5 0 0 1.000 147 64 Seattle Seahawks 5 1 0 .833 165 146 Los Angeles Rams 3 3 0 .500 153 154 Arizona Cardinals 2 3 1 .417 134 171 afp

Related Topics

Football Washington San Francisco London Los Angeles Kansas City Jacksonville Green Bay Oakland Indianapolis Baltimore Cleveland Cincinnati Buffalo Pittsburgh Seattle New Orleans Dallas Tampa Philadelphia Detroit Denver Houston Miami Atlanta Chicago New York Sunday

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, US delegation discuss ways of ..

10 hours ago

Winners of Arab Muay Thai Championship 2019 crowne ..

10 hours ago

UAE is one of Russia&#039;s very close and promisi ..

11 hours ago

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

12 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.