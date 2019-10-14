NFL: Results And Standings
Mon 14th October 2019
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: Carolina 37 Tampa Bay 26 (at London) Seattle 32 Cleveland 28 Houston 31 Kansas City 24 Washington 17 Miami 16 Philadelphia 20 Minnesota 38 New Orleans 13 Jacksonville 6 Cincinnati 17 Baltimore 23 San Francisco 20 LA Rams7 Atlanta 33 Arizona 34 Tennessee 0 Denver 16 Dallas 22 NY Jets 24 Pittsburgh 24 LA Chargers 17 Thursday's result NY Giants 14 New England 35 Playing Monday Detroit at Green Bay Standings (W L T Pct Pf Pa) American Football Conference AFC East New England Patriots 6 0 0 1.000 190 48 Buffalo Bills 4 1 0 .800 90 70 New York Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123 Miami Dolphins 0 5 0 .000 42 180 AFC North Baltimore Ravens 4 2 0 .667 184 140 Cleveland Browns 2 4 0 .333 120 154 xPittsburgh Steelers 2 4 0 .200 123 131 Cincinnati Bengals 0 6 0 .000 97 159 AFC South Houston Texans 3 2 0 .600 131 110 Indianapolis Colts 3 2 0 .
600 113 115 Jacksonville Jaguars 2 3 0 .400 111 118 Tennessee Titans 2 3 0 .400 98 76 AFC West Kansas City Chiefs 4 2 0 .667 172 144 Oakland Raiders 3 2 0 .600 103 123 Los Angeles Chargers 2 4 0 .333 120 118 Denver Broncos 2 4 0 .333 106 106 National Football Conference NFC East Philadelphia Eagles 3 3 0 .500 161 149 Dallas Cowboys 3 3 0 .500 153 114 New York Giants 2 4 0 .333 111 160 Washington Redskins 1 5 0 .167 90 167 NFC North Green Bay Packers 4 1 0 .800 119 93 Minnesota Vikings 4 2 0 .667 150 93 Detroit Lions 2 1 1 .625 97 95 Chicago Bears 3 2 0 .600 87 69 NFC South New Orleans Saints 5 1 0 .833 128 122 Carolina Panthers 4 2 0 .667 166 133 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 4 0 .333 173 185 Atlanta Falcons 1 5 0 .167 135 186 NFC West San Francisco 49ers 5 0 0 1.000 147 64 Seattle Seahawks 5 1 0 .833 165 146 Los Angeles Rams 3 3 0 .500 153 154 Arizona Cardinals 2 3 1 .417 134 171 afp