NFL: Results And Standings
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :results and standings on Sunday in the National Football League: LA Rams 37 Atlanta 10 Miami 21 Buffalo 31 Jacksonville 27 Cincinnati 17 Minnesota 42 Detroit 30 Oakland 24 Green Bay 42 Houston 23 Indianapolis 30 Arizona 27 NY Giants 21 San Francisco 9 Washington 0 LA Chargers 20 Tennessee 23 New Orleans 36 Chicago 25 Baltimore 30 Seattle 16 Philadelphia 10 Dallas 37 Played Thursday Kansas City 30 Denver 6 Monday's game New England at NY Jets Standings (W L T Pct Pf Pa) American Football Conference AFC East New England Patriots 6 0 0 1.000 190 48 Buffalo Bills 5 1 0 .833 121 91 New York Jets 1 4 0 .200 63 123 Miami Dolphins 0 6 0 .000 63 211 AFC North Baltimore Ravens 5 2 0 .714 214 156 Cleveland Browns 2 4 0 .333 120 154 Pittsburgh Steelers 2 4 0 .333 123 131 Cincinnati Bengals 0 7 0 .000 114 186 AFC South Indianapolis Colts 4 2 0 .667 143 138 Houston Texans 4 3 0 .
571 185 164 Jacksonville Jaguars 3 4 0 .429 144 148 Tennessee Titans 3 4 0 .429 121 112 AFC West Kansas City Chiefs 5 2 0 .714 202 150 Oakland Raiders 3 3 0 .500 127 165 Denver Broncos 2 5 0 .286 112 136 Los Angeles Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141 National Football Conference NFC East Dallas Cowboys 4 3 0 .571 190 124 Philadelphia Eagles 3 4 0 .429 171 186 New York Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187 Washington Redskins 1 6 0 .143 90 176 NFC North Green Bay Packers 6 1 0 .857 184 139 Minnesota Vikings 5 2 0 .714 192 123 Chicago Bears 3 3 0 .500 112 105 Detroit Lions 2 3 1 .417 149 160 NFC South New Orleans Saints 6 1 0 .857 164 147 Carolina Panthers 4 2 0 .667 166 133 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 4 0 .333 173 185 Atlanta Falcons 1 6 0 .143 145 223 NFC West San Francisco 49ers 6 0 0 1.000 156 64 Seattle Seahawks 5 2 0 .714 181 176 Los Angeles Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164Arizona Cardinals 3 3 1 .500 161 192afp