NFL: Results And Standings
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 09:00 AM
Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the National Football League: Washington 9 Minnesota 19 Playing Sunday Seattle at Atlanta Philadelphia at Buffalo LA Chargers at Chicago NY Giants at Detroit Tampa Bay at Tennessee Denver at Indianapolis Cincinnati at LA Rams Arizona at New Orleans NY Jets at Jacksonville Carolina at San Francisco Cleveland at New England Oakland at Houston Green Bay at Kansas City Playing Monday Miami at Pittsburgh Standings (W L T Pct Pf Pa) American Football Conference AFC East New England Patriots 7 0 0 1.000 223 48 Buffalo Bills 5 1 0 .833 121 91 New York Jets 1 5 0 .167 63 156 Miami Dolphins 0 6 0 .000 63 211 AFC North Baltimore Ravens 5 2 0 .714 214 156 Cleveland Browns 2 4 0 .333 120 154 Pittsburgh Steelers 2 4 0 .333 123 131 Cincinnati Bengals 0 7 0 .000 114 186 AFC South Indianapolis Colts 4 2 0 .667 143 138 Houston Texans 4 3 0 .
571 185 164 Jacksonville Jaguars 3 4 0 .429 144 148 Tennessee Titans 3 4 0 .429 121 112 AFC West Kansas City Chiefs 5 2 0 .714 202 150 Oakland Raiders 3 3 0 .500 127 165 Denver Broncos 2 5 0 .286 112 136 Los Angeles Chargers 2 5 0 .286 140 141 National Football Conference NFC East Dallas Cowboys 4 3 0 .571 190 124 Philadelphia Eagles 3 4 0 .429 171 186 New York Giants 2 5 0 .286 132 187 Washington Redskins 1 7 0 .125 99 195 NFC North Green Bay Packers 6 1 0 .857 184 139 Minnesota Vikings 6 2 0 .750 211 132 Chicago Bears 3 3 0 .500 112 105 Detroit Lions 2 3 1 .417 149 160 NFC South New Orleans Saints 6 1 0 .857 164 147 Carolina Panthers 4 2 0 .667 166 133 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2 4 0 .333 173 185 Atlanta Falcons 1 6 0 .143 145 223 NFC West San Francisco 49ers 6 0 0 1.000 156 64 Seattle Seahawks 5 2 0 .714 181 176Los Angeles Rams 4 3 0 .571 190 164Arizona Cardinals 3 3 1 .500 161 192