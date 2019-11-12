NFL: Results And Standings
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:30 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Results and standings on Monday in the National Football League: Monday's game Seattle 27 San Francisco 24 (overtime) Sunday's results Arizona 27 Tampa Bay 30 Atlanta 26 New Orleans 9 Baltimore 49 Cincinnati 13 Buffalo 16 Cleveland 19 Detroit 13 Chicago 20 Kansas City 32 Tennessee 35 NY Giants 27 NY Jets 34 Miami 16 Indianapolis 12 Carolina 16 Green Bay 24 LA Rams 12 Pittsburgh 17 Minnesota 28 Dallas 24 Thursday's result LA Chargers 24 Oakland 26 Standings (W L T Pct Pf Pa) American Football Conference AFC East New England 8 1 0 .889 270 98 Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 174 150 Miami 2 7 0 .222 119 268 NY Jets 2 7 0 .222 130 238 AFC North Baltimore 7 2 0 .778 300 189 Pittsburgh 5 4 0 .556 193 181 Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 171 221 Cincinnati 0 9 0 .
000 137 259 AFC South Houston 6 3 0 .667 238 191 Indianapolis 5 4 0 .556 194 193 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 Jacksonville 4 5 0 .444 176 189 AFC West Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 284 239 Oakland 5 4 0 .556 208 240 LA Chargers 4 6 0 .400 207 194 Denver 3 6 0 .333 149 170 National Football Conference NFC East Dallas 5 4 0 .556 251 170 Philadelphia 5 4 0 .556 224 213 NY Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 Washington 1 8 0 .111 108 219 NFC North Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205 Minnesota 7 3 0 .700 262 182 Chicago 4 5 0 .444 162 157 Detroit 3 5 1 .389 217 237 NFC South New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 204 182 Carolina 5 4 0 .556 225 228 Tampa Bay 3 6 0 .333 260 279 Atlanta 2 7 0 .222 191 259 NFC West San Francisco 8 1 0 .889 259 129 Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254LA Rams 5 4 0 .556 226 191Arizona 3 6 1 .350 222 281