NFL: Results And Standings
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 57 seconds ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 10:00 AM
Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :results and standings on Thursday in the National Football League: Indianapolis 17 Houston 20 Sunday's Games Tampa Bay at Atlanta Denver at Buffalo NY Giants at Chicago Pittsburgh at Cincinnati Miami at Cleveland Carolina at New Orleans Oakland at NY Jets Seattle at Philadelphia Detroit at Washington Jacksonville at Tennessee Dallas at New England Green Bay at San Francisco Monday's Game Baltimore at LA Rams Standings (W L T Pct Pf Pa) American Football Conference AFC East New England 9 1 0 .900 287 108 Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 211 170 N.Y.
Jets 3 7 0 .300 164 255 Miami 2 8 0 .200 139 305 AFC North Baltimore 8 2 0 .800 341 196 Pittsburgh 5 5 0 .500 200 202 Cleveland 4 6 0 .400 192 228 Cincinnati 0 10 0 .000 147 276 AFC South Houston 7 4 0 .
636 265 249 Indianapolis 6 5 0 .545 244 226 Tennessee 5 5 0 .500 203 197 Jacksonville 4 6 0 .400 189 222 AFC West Kansas City 7 4 0 .636 308 256 Oakland 6 4 0 .600 225 250 L.A.
Chargers 4 7 0 .364 224 218 Denver 3 7 0 .300 172 197 National Football Conference NFC East Dallas 6 4 0 .600 286 197 Philadelphia 5 5 0 .500 234 230 N.Y. Giants 2 8 0 .200 203 289 Washington 1 9 0 .100 125 253 NFC North Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 250 205 Minnesota 8 3 0 .727 289 205 Chicago 4 6 0 .400 169 174 Detroit 3 6 1 .350 244 272 NFC South New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 238 199 Carolina 5 5 0 .500 228 257 Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 220 262 Tampa Bay 3 7 0 .300 277 313 NFC West San Francisco 9 1 0 .900 295 155 Seattle 8 2 0 .800 275 254LA Rams 6 4 0 .600 243 198Arizona 3 7 1 .318 248 317